GeeTest Launches OneTap, an Intelligent Challenge Mode, Further Eases the Verification Burden that Only Needs One Click to Complete CAPTCHA

WUHAN, China, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GeeTest, the leading bot management vendor and the creator of the Slide-CAPTCHA, announced the release of GeeTest Onetap, a distinctive feature of GeeTest Adaptive CAPTCHA, eases the verification burden that comes with just one easy click to verify each visit to your website or app with security and data privacy not being compromised at all. The Intelligent challenge Modes make the GeeTest CAPTCHA product line an even better smart CAPTCHA solution for entrepreneurs.

Over the last decade, GeeTest was long known for Inventing slide CAPTCHA, while spawning corporate and product copycats which have exposed the flimsiness of their bot mitigation solution. "Unlike other vendors,GeeTest has been committed to pushing for technological self-sufficiency, that is what imitators can never surpass." said XieQiang, Chief Technology Officer, GeeTest. "The success of GeeTest is that it never stops at just the slide CAPTCHA. In 2022 GeeTest launched the new fourth generation of adaptive CAPTCHA and all-in-one advanced intelligent dashboard, a revolutionary innovation for our customers to qualitatively improve the security and user experience. Today, GeeTest OneTap's smooth bot prevention approach leads to streamlined operation while protecting customer privacy and delivering exceptional user experiences."

GeeTest OneTap prioritizes the data privacy and user experience of our CAPTCHA offering a stable global service with flexible and intelligent customization. GeeTest complies with regulations on data protection, like GDPR and other global data laws. "We analyze data but don't record it," XieQiang concluded. Meanwhile, its user experience was often far ahead of other vendors. Click-and-pass verification guarantees a smooth, seamless, and friction-free user experience. If GeeTest OneTap is triggered, it works fast. The challenge loads in 0.9 seconds, which is over twice as fast as traditional CAPTCHAs.

About GeeTest

GeeTest has been committed to bringing advanced biometric data and AI-powered bot management technology to the global market and has occupied the Top1 market share in APAC and services with over 320,000 enterprises worldwide presently including Airbnb, Nike, HUAWEI, Datadome, Imperva, etc. Most notably, GeeTest has achieved absolutely comprehensive coverage in the blockchain industry with over 20% of the Top 50 crypto exchanges that chose GeeTest to fight fraud attacks, including BINANCE, Axie Infinity, Poloniex, crypto.com, etc.In November 2021 GeeTest was recognized as a selected vendor in Forrester's Now Tech: Bot Management, Q4 2021. In Nov 2022, GeeTest chosen as one of the "top 50 most admired companies of the year 2022" by The Silicon Review.

GeeTest protects your business from:

Account Takeover (ATO)

Web Scraping

Denial of Inventory

Card Testing/attacks

Credential Stuffing

Bonus & Gift card abuse

Mass Bot Registration

