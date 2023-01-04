Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,792 in the last 365 days.

Camaco-Amvian returns to CES with a full display of next generation seating technologies

DETROIT, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camaco's emphasis on developing technology for the future automotive requirements will be in full view of those visiting Las Vegas for the CES show January 4-7th of 2023. Products ranging from mechanisms to future ready tech will be on display at the Paris Hotel Convention Center.

In collaboration with Visteon and its leading display technology group, Camaco unveils a production ready Bluetooth Smart Seating system.

The latest seating technologies being developed from the recent cooperation agreement between Camaco and RECARO Automotive, the premium seat manufacturer, will be on hand which includes the worlds lightest seat. Together, Camaco and Recaro will be focusing on developing seating solutions utilizing RECARO Automotive's design, ergonomics and craftsmanship as a complete seat provider paired with Camaco's strong seating systems and components engineering and manufacturing expertise.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camaco-amvian-returns-to-ces-with-a-full-display-of-next-generation-seating-technologies-301713000.html

SOURCE Camaco-Amvian

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Camaco-Amvian returns to CES with a full display of next generation seating technologies

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.