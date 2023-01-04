Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market to Expand at a Stunning CAGR of ~20% & ~USD 800 Billion by 2033

Mobility as a service market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 800 billion by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~20% By 2033

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, January 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global mobility as a service (MaaS) market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 800 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~20%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 200 billion in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of mobility as a service (MaaS) market worldwide are the increasing vehicles connected to internet and rising popularity of autonomous vehicles.Market Definition of Mobility as a Service (MaaS)Mobility as a service offers a fresh perspective by placing accessibility at the center of modern transportation and mobility. MaaS suppliers offer a large variety of transportation options, enabling both short- and long-distance travel. The idea of user-centric and integrated mobility has already advanced thanks to companies like Uber, Lyft, and Ola, among others. Owing to the rise in the pollution at the alarming rate is creating ample demand for shared transportation services as it reduces the perconsumer fuel cost and reduces the uptight maintenance of the vehicle.Get a Sample PDF of the Report – https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3412 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global mobility as a service (MaaS) market can majorly be attributed to the technologically advanced mobility as a services launched in the market. For instance, Integrated Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)is a new service made available by Sun Mobility Private Limited. The company, which was founded on its cutting-edge battery swapping technology, is a leading provider of energy infrastructure and services for electric cars (EVs).On the other hand, the market growth can also be attributed several collaboration taking place among the key players of the market is also projected to drive the market growth. For instance, The City of Darwin and SkedGo Pty Limited announced their partnership to introduce the Darwin Journey Planner. The partnership will be the fifth Australian MaaS project for SkedGo.The global mobility as a service (MaaS) market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Rise in the count of connected vehiclesGrowing popularity of bicycle sharing systemIncreased pervasion of mobility as a servicePropelled demand of self-driving vehicleRise in the pollution caused by automobilesGlobal Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market: Restraining FactorDeployment of platforms for mobility as a services involves lots of challenges, the industry is dependent of government rules and regulation, and there is a risk to infringement of data security. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global mobility as a service (MaaS) market during the forecast period.Know More About the Complete Study @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/mobility-as-a-service-market/3412 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market SegmentationBy Service Type (Car Sharing, Self-Driving, E-Hailing, Bicycle Sharing, Scooter Sharing, and Bus Sharing)Out of all, the car sharing segment is to generate the maximum revenue at the end of 2033. The segment growth is anticipated on the account of higher number of people using car sharing and pooling for transportation followed by technological advancement. By 2030, it is predicted that 400 million people would rely on robotic car sharing, as car sharing is only going to get better.By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Four-Wheeler, and Train)By Operating System (Android, and iOS)By Application (Journey Planning, Travel Management, Payment Management, and Route Selection)By RegionThe Asia Pacific mobility as a service (MaaS) market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. The market growth in Asia Pacific is to grow on the back of large automobile network and big cities extensively using taxi services which includes, car, bike and auto. It was discovered that in 2021, China’s share of ride-hailing services hit 30% of all taxi transport volume. Furthermore, in India, there has been a threefold surge in business for Uber Auto and Uber Moto, leading transportation or ridesharing company. Moreover, the company is considering ways to get the following 100 million customers to utilize UberThe market research report on global mobility as a service (MaaS) also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Download Sample Copy of Report- https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3412 Key Market Players Featured in the Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) MarketSome of the key players of the global mobility as a service (MaaS)market areSkedGo Pty Limited, Sun Mobility Private Limited, MaaS Global, FOD Mobility UK Limited, Citymapper Limited, Moovit App Global Ltd., Communauto, Lyft, Inc., DiDi Global Inc., MobilityX Pte. Some of the key players of the global mobility as a service (MaaS)market areSkedGo Pty Limited, Sun Mobility Private Limited, MaaS Global, FOD Mobility UK Limited, Citymapper Limited, Moovit App Global Ltd., Communauto, Lyft, Inc., DiDi Global Inc., MobilityX Pte. Ltd.and others.

