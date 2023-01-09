John Lee publishes his new book on simplified real estate investments, Secrets of a Dealionaire
John Lee's newest international best-selling book, Secrets of a Dealionaire, reveals his money-making techniques in a straightforward, understandable narrative.UNITED STATES, January 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the coming recession, many people are looking for passive income, true wealth, and a strong strategy that includes multiple sources of income that will lead them to financial independence.
International bestseller Secrets of a Dealionaire is the 21st century’s book of answers on Nothing Down Strategies. In it, John Lee teaches unique strategies for buying real estate with little or no money down. The book explains how to get free properties from owners and how to turn a few hundred dollars into a profit of thousands of dollars with just two hours of work. Secrets of a Dealionaire should be read by anyone who wants to increase their revenue and create multiple streams of income.
John Lee is very real and down to earth, and he likes to build things from the ground up. He is also very good at showing others how to create massive portfolios from small deals, even when their credit is not-so-good and they have not-so-much money.
"Secrets of a Dealionaire is your gateway to specialized real estate investing strategies to accelerate your success," says John Lee, creator of the Dealionaire Real Estate System.
John Lee has more than 25 years of experience in unique, unconventional real estate investments. He is an expert at turning $200 into $2,000 with about two hours of work and has a way of making owner financing easy—even for real estate beginners. John, who promotes education as the best investment anyone can make in themselves, has developed a simplified way of teaching complicated investment strategies. In his latest bestseller, John Lee teaches his readers strategies that do not break the bank.
"I share my strategies and techniques that have taken me a lifetime to learn. I lovingly pass them on to you so that you can achieve the lifestyle you have designed for yourself, not the one that may be dictated to you by someone else. The systems and strategies I share with you are based on techniques, not any particular talent I have. Therefore, they can easily be transferred to you and potentially save you thousands of dollars and years of your time," says John Lee.
Most people who contact John about his Dealionaire OTC system want to spend more time with their loved ones doing things they enjoy. They, too, want to discover how to enrich their own lives through small, simple real estate deals.
"I heard your interview on SiriusXM Urban View a few months ago. I bought your book and now I am so glad I discovered your website. This blog is very helpful to me. Thank you for writing it," shared one of John Lee’s clients.
Audiences love John because of his unique, unconventional way of simplifying and explaining complicated processes. He firmly believes that anyone can be successful with small deals and a little know-how. This belief is evident in everything he shares, including his podcast and live events.
John Lee
M.O.M. LLC
+1 314-291-1717
thedealionaire@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok