Global Digital Isolator Market Is Likely to Grow at a CAGR Value of Around 7.80% By 2028
Digital Isolator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type and Application
The global Digital Isolator market was worth around USD 1829.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 2871.077918 million by 2028”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Digital Isolator market was worth around USD 1829.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 2871.077918 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.80 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the digital remittance market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the digital remittance market.
The spike in demand for noise-free electronic and electrical circuits is propelling the Digital Isolator Market forward. Ground loops are one of the most common causes of unwanted noise in electrical and electric circuits, which can cause them to malfunction. Current flows in the interconnection as a result of the potential difference, resulting in the generation of onset errors. Digital isolators break ground loops by ensuring that all circuits have the same ground potential. They interrupt the galvanic link between several ground potentials while allowing analogue signals to pass through loops. Furthermore, the electrical noise created by AC continuity is eliminated by these devices. Ground loop noise can be disastrous in sensitive end-use industries including healthcare, aerospace, and defense. As a result, the need to eliminate ground loops, which cause undesirable noises in electronic devices, is growing. As a result, digital isolators are expected to become more popular in the coming years. Owing to the rise in the demand of CVC, the global digital isolator market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period.
Furthermore, the growing desire for vehicle electrification, as well as the government of various countries across the world taking initiative and formulating legislation to speed up the adoption of electric vehicles, is fueling demand for digital isolators, boosting market growth even further.
Global Digital Isolator Market
The global Hybrid power system market is segregated based on Data rate, Channel, Isolation Type, Application and Vertical. Based on Data rate, the global market is segmented into Up to 25 Mbps, 25 – 75 Mbps and Above 75 Mbps. The above 75 Mbps segment is expected to dominate the market. Based on Channel, the market is segregated into 2 Channel, 4 Channel, 6 Channel, 8 Channel and Others. The 4 Channel segment is expected to dominate the market. Based on isolation type, the market is divided into Capacitive Coupling, Magnetic Coupling and Giant Magnetoresistive. The capacitive segment dominates is expected to dominate the market. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Gate Drivers, DC/DC Converters, Analog to Digital Converters, USD and Other Communication Ports, CAN Isolation and Others. The gate drivers segment is expected to dominate the market dominate the market. Based on the Vertical the market is segmented into Industrial, Healthcare, Automotive, Telecommunications, Aerospace and Defense, Energy and Power and Others. The telecommunication segment is expected to dominate the market.
As high adoption of electric vehicles is increasing, North America is the largest market for digital isolators. The largest share of the digital isolator market is accounted for by consumer electronics, vehicle electrification, and industrial automation. The region's market is expanding due to high disposable income and active government funding. Due to the sheer presence of a number of major electrical device and equipment manufacturers in the area, the digital isolator market in APAC is expected to develop at the fastest rate. Furthermore, in APAC, digital isolators are commonly employed in gate drivers and analogue to digital converters. China is one of the most technologically advanced countries in APAC. It makes a substantial contribution to the growth of the APAC digital isolator market. APAC is regarded as a developing region because to the large number of EV manufacturers. The region is a major auto producer in the futuristic concept of electrification of zero-emission vehicles. The digital isolator market in this region is predicted to grow significantly throughout the forecast period.
Key players functioning in the global Digital Isolator market include Texas Instruments, Silicon Labs, Analog Devices, Broadcom, and Infineon Technologies.
Recent developments:
In July 2020, INVECAS, a US-based firm specialising in embedded software and system-level solutions, sold its High-definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) business to Analog Devices. Analog Devices should be able to deliver complete audio and video solutions as a result of this upgrade.
In March 2020, Texas Instruments produced the industry's first digital isolator that meets the Automotive Electronics Council (AEC)-Q100 standard's Grade 0 ambient operating temperature criteria. Engineers can now better safeguard low-voltage circuitry in hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and electric vehicles (EV) from high-voltage changes with the new isolator. It also eliminates the need for cooling equipment that keep circuit temperatures under 125°C.
The market is segmented as follows:
By Data Rate
Up to 25 Mbps
25 – 75 Mbps
Above 75 Mbps
By Channel
2 Channel
4 Channel
6 Channel
8 Channel
Others
By Isolation Type
Capacitive Coupling
Magnetic Coupling
Giant Magnetoresistive
By Application
Gate Drivers
DC/DC Converters
Analog to Digital Converters
USD and Other Communication Ports
CAN Isolation
Others
By Vertical
Industrial
Healthcare
Automotive
Telecommunications
Aerospace and Defense
Energy and Power
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
