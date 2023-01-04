Submit Release
TBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Collierville

At the request of 30th Judicial District Attorney Steve Mulroy, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday evening in Collierville.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 5:30 p.m., while on duty outside of businesses near West Poplar Avenue and North Byhalia Road, officers with the Collierville Police Department were alerted to a suspected shoplifting incident at one of the businesses.  The suspect got into a vehicle, which officers attempted to stop in the parking lot.  According to information from the scene, as officers used two of their vehicles to block the suspect, the driver attempted to flee and drove in the direction of an officer outside of his unit.  That officer then fired his service weapon multiple times at the vehicle.  The vehicle was recovered and both occupants were taken into custody a short time later in the 300 block of Market Boulevard.  No one in the vehicle was injured nor were any officers hurt during the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.  Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.  The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters.  That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

