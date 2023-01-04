Proactive news headlines including Piedmont Lithium, Cyclone Metals, Eclipse Metals and Pantoro Ltd

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:), which develops lithium resources critical to the US electric vehicle (EV) supply chain, has amended its agreement with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to supply the US automaker with spodumene concentrate (SC6) from North American Lithium (NAL). Click here

Cyclone Metals Ltd (ASX:CLE) has gained 100% ownership of the Block 103 Magnetite Iron Ore Project in the heart of the world-class Labrador Trough iron belt in Quebec, Canada, through the acquisition of Labrador Iron Pty Ltd. Click here

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) is seeking to harness the considerable amount of interest being expressed by potential European investors in its Greenland projects after commencing trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Click here

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) has had a busy year at its Norseman and Halls Creek projects in WA, with the confirmation that discussions have advanced with Tulla Resources Plc (ASX:TUL) for the consolidation of the 50%-owned Norseman Gold Project into a single entity. Click here

Riversgold Ltd (ASX:RGL) is eyeing a larger stake of the rare earth mining boom through a farm-in and joint venture agreement with UK-listed Corcel PLC (LSE:CRCL) which could see it earning up to 70% interest in the Mt Weld REE Project in Western Australia. Click here

Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ALA) has strengthened its operational team with the appointment of experienced biotech executive Dr Nicole van der Weerden as chief operating officer (COO). Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has continued the strong run of success into 2023 at the Callisto palladium-platinum-gold-rhodium-copper-nickel discovery within the 100%-owned Norseman project in Western Australia. Click here

