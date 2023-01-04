Submit Release
The Future of Graphene Has Big Plans Coming For The New Year

Last year was the Supermaterial graphene's breakout year -- now it's going to transform industries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (PRWEB) January 03, 2023

Start-up graphene flake manufacturing technology company Avadain, Inc. is publishing the anticipated: "Graphene's Inflection Point: 2022 was the ‘wonder' material's breakout year. What's next?"

There has been a lot of hype, promise, and disappointment about the super material graphene changing the world. On average, each week in 2022 saw a new graphene-enhanced product launch. Graphene is the future, and will soon touch the lives of everyone, globally.

The article discusses the surge in graphene's use, and its potential for the future. Just as plastics changed the last century, graphene is about to revolutionize the 21st Century.

What makes this material unique? It is the lightest, strongest, thinnest, thermal and electricity conducting material -- ever discovered. Adding a tiny amount of graphene dramatically enhances other products.

Many believe it has the potential to make the world cleaner, healthier and more prosperous by transforming hundreds, perhaps thousands, of products used everyday. The list is almost endless. Products range from faster charging, electric vehicle batteries, ultra-fast chips, bendable connected devices...even lighter, stronger drones.

For those interested, check out their new article and watch a short video on what Avadain is up to.

About Avadain
Avadain is a Memphis, Tennessee-based startup that has a green technology to manufacture high-quality graphene flakes. Adding less than 0.1% of Avadain's high-quality graphene transforms the properties of materials (flexibility, strength, electrical and thermal conductivity, and more). Most of the commercially available graphene today is low-quality with limited properties; Avadain is scaling up manufacturing of high-quality graphene for use in hundreds of products, including faster charging and more powerful electric vehicle batteries, ultra-fast chips, bendable connected devices, and beyond.

