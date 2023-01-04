Six Greenberg Traurig Florida Attorneys Recognized by National Black Lawyers

Six Florida attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. have been recognized by professional honorary organization National Black Lawyers (NBL).

MIAMI, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Six Florida attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. have been recognized by professional honorary organization National Black Lawyers (NBL).

Shareholders Jéan E. Wilson in the Orlando office, and Jaret L. Davis and Nikki Lewis Simon in Miami were named in NBL's "Top 100" list, recognizing the top African American attorneys from across the country.

Associates Raymond D. Jackson in the Tampa office, and Trudy-Anne McLeary and Akiesha Gilcrist Sainvil in Miami were named in NBL's "Top 40 Under 40" list that recognizes 40 African American attorneys from each state who are under the age of 40 and have an outstanding reputation among peers, the judiciary, and the public.

Honorees for both lists are selected after a rigorous nomination and vetting process, according to NBL. They must be nominated by current members of NBL and are evaluated on criteria including notable achievements, settlements, and verdicts as a lawyer; leadership and membership in other national and state specialty lawyer organizations; and rankings and ratings by leading national evaluation organizations.

Wilson serves as managing shareholder of the Orlando office and is chair of the firm's Orlando and Atlanta Public Finance and Infrastructure practices. Wilson has broad experience as bond counsel, disclosure counsel, underwriters' counsel, bank counsel, trustee's counsel, borrower's counsel and purchasers' counsel in various types of tax-exempt and taxable financings, including housing, transportation, public utilities, general obligation, sales tax, revenue and tourist development tax issues.

Davis is co-managing shareholder of the Miami office and a member of the firm's global Executive Committee. He oversees approximately 170 attorneys and 200 business staff based in the firm's founding office in Miami and focuses his corporate and securities practice on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, capital markets transactions, and complex secured financings.

Simon, a commercial litigator with more than two decades of experience, serves as the firm's Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer. In this capacity, Nikki designs and guides strategic initiatives and programs to deepen firmwide diversity and inclusion efforts that further enrich client engagements and community investments.

Jackson is a member of Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment and Litigation Practices. He focuses his practice on federal and state labor and employment litigation and counseling, with an emphasis on the litigation of claims of discrimination, retaliation, and whistleblowing.

McLeary is part of the Corporate Practice and has experience advising private equity firms, investors, and private companies in a variety of corporate and transactional matters, including mergers and acquisitions, financings, stock purchases, and asset purchases. She also advises clients on corporate governance issues and other general corporate matters.

Sainvil is a member of the Litigation Practice focuses her practice on defending medical device, pharmaceutical, and consumer products manufacturers in high-stakes complex products liability and mass torts litigation. She handles and manages all aspects of litigation, ranging from pre-suit matters through trial, and onwards through appeal.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Elaine Walker, Greenberg Traurig, P.A., 305-579-0832, walkere@gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, P.A.