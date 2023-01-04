Media Advisory: 2023 Trends in CX, Fintech, and AI -- Expert Quotes Available

Agency focused on fintech, AI development, and customer experience strategy has identified key trends for 2023. Pull quotes available for immediate use.

2023 TRENDS CITED BY BEYOND THE ARC

CX and Financial Wellness

Real-time payments will become a lever for improving financial wellness

Focus on financial health will drive new business models

"Rising interest rates, and the subsequent fallout, are going to batter consumers. Financial institutions will need to do more to help protect their customers' financial health." -Steven Ramirez, CEO

"In a tough economy, both consumers and businesses grow edgy about cashflow. Real-time payments offer new control to pay bills at the last minute, and enable struggling businesses to get paid faster. Integrating services like RTP® and FedNowSM will quickly become essential to any FI's CX strategy." -Gavin James, CX strategist

Payments

Credit unions will use FedNow to attract younger members

Embedded payments will drive growth in business super-apps

Many credit unions (CUs) face the challenge of an aging member base and difficulty attracting younger generations.

"Credit unions have appealing qualities for Gen-Z (membership-owned, focus on community, lower fees), and offering instant payments could be the key to winning them over." – Michelle Espinoza, Designer

AI and Machine Learning

AI/ML and NLP will become critical in a cookieless world

AI and NLP will gain traction for backoffice automation

AI image processing will continue to transform applications and CX

The recent hype has been about using AI to generate text, but AI can also process a picture and automatically recognize problems.

"Images can include products and objects, but also problems. AI image processing will increasingly learn to capture the relevant details from visuals to solve issues and answer requests." – Bruce Johnson, Data Scientist

Steven Ramirez is a popular fintech strategist and speaker. He focuses on the technology and trends affecting customer experience and his insights have appeared in Bloomberg, American Banker, Financial Brand, Finovate TV, and other industry events and publications.

