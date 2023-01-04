Yaw Ababio Boateng, MD, Ph.D., FACP, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WASHINGTON, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaw Ababio Boateng, MD, Ph.D., FACP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Nephrologist for his exemplary work in the Medical field and his praiseworthy contributions to the healthcare communities at University of Utah Health, St. George Regional Hospital, Dixie Kidney Clinic, Hurricane Dialysis and Kidney Clinic, Iron Mission Kidney Clinic and Mojave Desert Dialysis and Kidney Clinic.

A seasoned nephrologist with 23 years of experience in nephrology practice and 39 years as a physician, Dr. Boateng is affiliated with University of Utah Health. He sees patients at University of Utah Dixie Kidney Clinic in St. George, UT, Iron Mission Kidney Clinic in Cedar City, UT, Hurricane Dialysis and Kidney Clinic in Hurricane, UT. and Mojave Desert Dialysis and Kidney Clinic in Mesquite, NV. He is Medical Director of Davita Mojave Desert Dialysis Center and Davita Hurricane Dialysis Center. Dr. Boateng specializes in general nephrology, ICU nephrology, all dialysis modalities (hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis), chronic kidney disease, electrolyte abnormalities, and hypertension.

As a nephrologist, Dr. Boateng provides hospital and ICU consults for patients who present with chronic kidney disease and hypertension. His main hospital practice is at St. George Regional Hospital in St. George, UT. His expertise is in chronic kidney disease, and he has done extensive research in the area of the use of natural methods of healing. In fact, he has authored a new book on the topic released this month (October, 2022). The book is called: "Reverse Chronic Kidney Disease- How to Improve Kidney Function and Avoid Dialysis." It is already available in ebook form and the paperback should be available in a few weeks.

Davita Hurricane Dialysis Center has 12 dialysis stations and a team of professionals to support their patients receiving dialysis. The associated clinic also provides care for patients with kidney conditions that include chronic kidney disease, kidney stones, and others. Mojave Desert Dialysis and Kidney Clinic has ten dialysis stations and a kidney (nephrology) clinic in the building and functions in a similar manner.

Nephrology is a specialty of medicine and pediatrics that concerns itself with the kidneys. It is the study of normal kidney function and disease, the preservation of kidney health, and the treatment of kidney disease from diet and medication to renal replacement therapy. Nephrologists have advanced training in treating kidney disease. They diagnose and treat kidney failure and help patients by prescribing medications, offering particular diet advice, and coordinating dialysis care or kidney transplantation when necessary.

With a broad educational background, Dr. Boateng obtained his B.Sc. in Human Biology and his medical degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology School of Medical Sciences (KNUST-SMS) in Kumasi, Ghana. He also holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree (Ph.D.) in Clinical Pharmacology from the University of Aberdeen in the UK. Upon relocating to the United States, he completed his internship, internal medicine residency, and nephrology fellowship at the Montefiore Medical Center North Division/New York Medical College.

He is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP), and is board-certified in nephrology and internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The ABIM is a physician-led non-profit independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world. The doctor is also a member of the American Society of Nephrology.

Dr. Boateng currently serves as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of Utah. He is a published author in peer-reviewed scientific publications, including the British Journal of Pharmacology, the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, and the European Journal of Urology and Nephrology. The doctor is also an author of children's books and has published three titles with Heinemann International. He recently published a paperback and ebook on Chronic Kidney Disease: "Reverse Chronic Kidney Disease- How to improve kidney function and avoid dialysis". It is available on Amazon.

In light of this recognition, Dr. Boateng wishes to honor the loving memory of his father, Stephen Oti-Boateng. On a personal note, the doctor has been married to Mrs. Cecilia Boateng for 39 years. They have three children. He also would like to acknowledge the guidance of his mentor, Jinil Yoo, MD, professor of Medicine at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, and the continual blessings of Almighty God.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who