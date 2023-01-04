Bobbi Price is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Submit Release
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bobbi Price is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Real Estate Professional for her work in Residential Real Estate field.

Ms. Price has worked as a realtor for more than 45 years for the Platinum Group Realtors. She previously worked as a theatrical agent and an herbs and vitamins salesperson, but decided to go into the real estate field, through which she has averaged around $25 million in annual sales.

The realtor is associated with the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors, Pueblo Association, and Denver Association and sells real estate in El Paso, Teller, Pueblo, Douglas, and Elbert counties since 1977. Ms. Price has been honored as the First in Closed Transactions and Volume for a Single Agent annually since 1996. She also received the Realtor Salesperson of the Year in 1993 for the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors. The realtor was recognized as the 1978 Ken Reynold's Realtors Rookie of the Year, the Diamond Award from Prudential Real Estate Affiliates between 1992 and 2009, the Chairman's Platinum Award annually since 1995, and the Legend Award for 15 consecutive years. She was recognized as the Top 20 Most Influential People by the Colorado Springs Business Journal.

Ms. Price is a Charter Member of the Elite 25 of Colorado Springs and Peak Producers. Ms. Price would like to give special thanks to the partners at the Platinum Group Realtors, Dean Weissman, Mike McGuire, Ed Beher, Steve McFarland, her granddaughter, Jade Baker, who is also her business partner, her daughter Lore, who has been her personal assistant for over 30 years, as well as her mentor Pere McGregor. She notes that she has no plans for retirement at this point, but will eventually be turning over her career to her granddaughter, not missing a beat!

