Connor M. Whitaker, MD,is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connor M. Whitaker, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Provider for his work as a Family Medicine Resident at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.    

Dr. Whitaker earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in biomedical science from Colorado State University in Fort Collins. He continued his education with a Doctor of Medicine from Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine in Oakland County, MI. Dr. Whitaker is currently working in his residency in family medicine at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and will complete the program in the summer of 2023.

The doctor has provided superior care as a family medicine resident with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh since 2019. He specializes in medication-assisted therapy (suboxone) for patients struggling with addiction and hormone replacement therapy for the LGBTQ community. Dr. Whitaker is a family medicine resident at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and has been in general practice for the past three years.

Dr. Whitaker entered the medical profession because he realized that he has always had an affinity for science. He wanted to use that towards directly impacting people's lives and found that the best combination for it is medicine. His goal in the coming years is to be more active in his community.

Dr. Whitaker is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. The doctor participates in fundraisers and community service through Champlain Hospital Outreach.

The doctor wishes to thank his mentors, Nicole Cerklewich, MD, and Aubrey Wheeler, MD.

