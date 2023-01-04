SOUTHWEST ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Southwest Airlines Co. on Behalf of Southwest Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Southwest Airlines Co. ("Southwest" or the "Company") LUV on behalf of Southwest stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Southwest has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On December 26, 2022, Business Insider published an article entitled "US Department of Transportation says it plans to look into Southwest Airlines following the airline's 'unacceptable' holiday flight cancellations." The article stated, among other things, that the "U.S. DOT tweeted Monday it will examine whether Southwest is abiding by its customer service policy[,]" and "Southwest cancelled nearly 3,000 flights on the day after Christmas, the most of any U.S. airline."

On this news, Southwest's stock fell $2.15 per share, or 5%, to close at $33.94 per share on December 27, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Southwest shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005830/en/