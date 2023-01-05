January is National Walk Your Dog Month – 5 Tips to Get Moving from YuMOVE, Joint Supplements for Dogs
January is National Walk Your Dog Month, the time of year to make a resolution to get out and walk one’s dog consistently throughout 2023.
January is National Walk Your Dog Month, the time of the year to make a resolution to get out and walk one's dog consistently throughout 2023. YuMOVE, a high-quality joint supplement for dogs and the American Kennel Club's official dog joint supplement, offers these five tips for walking one's dog throughout the new year.
• Create a plan to get out and move. Create a dog walking plan that considers the pet’s age, how far and how long the dog can walk, outside weather walking conditions, the route (flat, up hills, sidewalk, dirt, etc.), and the dog’s mobility. If in doubt, talk with a vet.
• Check the dog’s mobility. Look for visible signs of stiffness in the morning or after resting; slowing down on walks; reluctance to get out of bed, go up or down the stairs; lethargy; grumpiness during or after walks, or even when being petted.
• Inspect the dog’s harness or leash. Make sure to check that the dog is wearing the right size for comfort and safety. The harness should wrap around the dog without digging into their skin or be so loose, they can easily slip out. The leash should give the dog enough room to move easily yet be taunt enough so that they can walk straight and know where the owner wants to go.
• Take care on winter walks. In January, it’s important to be careful of rain, snow and sleet on walks. Avoid salt and chemicals on sidewalks and roads as this may harm the pet’s paws. Consider snow or rain shoes, whichever might be suitable for the pup, or at least consider wiping the pet’s paws after winter walks.
• Provide a high-quality dog joint supplement, like YuMOVE. This will help give extra support for a dog’s joints and help maintain or support their mobility.
