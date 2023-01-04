Public input meeting for proposed improvements in Beulah scheduled Jan. 10

BISMRACK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Beulah Civic Center. The meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 6 p.m.



A pre-recorded presentation and other materials were made available Dec. 13, 2022, on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov, click Public Meetings under Quick Links.



The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss the proposed improvements to North Dakota Highway 49 consisting of milling, asphalt overlay, curb ramp upgrades, and an intersection improvement at Seventh Street Northwest in Beulah.



Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and Ackerman-Estvold will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.



If unable to attend the meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by Jan. 25, 2023, to Stacy Flaten, Consultant Project Manager, Ackerman-Estvold, 4165 30th Ave. S, Suite 100, Fargo, ND 58104 or email stacy.flaten@ackerman-estvold.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.



For questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Stacy Flaten using the contact information above.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

