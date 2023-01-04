CBP Seizes 877 Pounds of Cocaine Inside Cargo in the San Juan-Santo Domingo Ferry

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico— U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized 877 pounds (398 kilos) of cocaine concealed on board the San Juan -Santo Domingo Ferry arriving at the Pan American Dock. The estimated value of the seized cocaine is $9.1 million.

“Our experienced CBP officers remain vigilant, utilizing their training and available tools to stop dangerous drugs from entering the country,” said Roberto Vaquero, Director of Field Operation for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

On Dec. 26, during routine cargo inspection inside the M/V Kydon, CBP Officers observed anomalies in a cargo platform transporting metal rods. CBP Officers removed a board covering the floor of cargo platform and several rectangular plastic covered brick shape bundles were found.

Three hundred and fifty-five (355) packages were retrieved form the cargo platform. A field test yielded positive to the properties ot cocaine.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) took custody of the contraband for investigation.

CBP’s mission is to safeguard America’s borders thereby protecting the public from dangerous people and materials while enhancing the Nation’s global economic competitiveness by enabling legitimate trade and travel.