CBP Arrests Fugitive from Justice Wanted for Armed Robbery at Rainbow Bridge

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Rainbow Bridge Port of Entry arrested a 35-year-old male Citizen of Canada who had an outstanding warrant out of Massachusetts.

Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, N.Y.

On December 30, 2022, CBP officers encountered a passenger vehicle being driven by Kevin M. Waweru, a 35-year-old resident of Canada, who was attempting entry into the United States. During the inspection Waweru indicated to CBP officers that he was traveling to visit a friend in Tennessee. A subsequent secondary inspection was performed to verify Waweru’s identification and citizenship. During the secondary inspection it was discovered that Waweru had previously entered the United States under an alias and had an active National Crime Information Center (NCIC) felony warrant from Worcester Police Department in Massachusetts for Armed Robbery.

“Working alongside our law enforcement partners, our CBP officers continue to play a pivotal role in the security of our borders and the safety of our communities”, said Area Port Director Gaetano Cordone.

After processing and confirming the felony warrant, Waweru was turned over to the New York State Police. The subject remains in the custody of the Niagara County, N.Y. Sheriff’s Office awaiting extradition to Massachusetts.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

