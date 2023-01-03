Submit Release
Surrey Langley SkyTrain takes another step

CANADA, January 3 - The Government of British Columbia has invited two pre-qualified bidding teams to participate in the request for proposals (RFP) stage to design, build and finance the elevated guideway, roadworks and utilities, as well as active transportation elements of the Surrey Langley SkyTrain.

The request for qualifications (RFQ) was posted through BC Bid and closed on Nov. 1, 2022. After a thorough evaluation of the RFQ submissions, the teams invited to participate in the RFP stage are:  

  • South Fraser Guideway Connectors
    • Proponent: Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc., Acciona Infrastructure Canada Inc., Pomerleau BC Inc.   
    • Design-build contractor: Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc.; Acciona Infrastructure Canada Inc., Pomerleau BC Inc. 
    • Design contractor:  Parsons, Inc. 
       
  • SkyLink Guideway Partners
    • Proponent: Dragados Canada, Inc., Ledcor Investments Inc  
    • Design-build contractor: Dragados Canada, Inc., Ledcor Mining Ltd.  
    • Design contractor:  SYSTRA International Bridge Technologies Inc. 

The Province anticipates the successful proponent will be announced in late fall 2023.

In October 2022, the Province issued a separate RFQ for the construction of eight new SkyTrain stations, including active transportation elements, such as cycling and walking paths around the new stations. A third RFQ was issued in November 2022 for the systems and trackwork contract, including design, installation and integration of electrical systems, such as power, telecommunications and automatic controls, and the supply and installation of the trackwork.

The Province will announce the short-listed proponents for the second and third RFPs in 2023. Contract awards are anticipated in early 2024.

