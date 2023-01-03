Submit Release
More families in B.C. benefit from $10-a-day child care

CANADA, January 3 - This backgrounder includes information about the 22 child care providers providing new $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces at 35 child care centres throughout B.C.

BURNABY –

Burnaby Family Life

Montecito Child Care Centre; 25 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces, non-profit

YMCA of Greater Vancouver

Metrotown YMCA Child Care Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit

COQUITLAM –

Step By Step Child Development Society

Step Learning Together Centre; 71 spaces (31 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces, 40 school-age), non-profit

INTERIOR B.C. –

Yellowhead Community Services Society

  • Building Blocks Daycare (Clearwater); 26 spaces (10 infant-toddler, 16 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit
  • Little Stars Child Care (Barriere); 28 spaces (20 preschool, eight multi-age), non-profit

BGC Cranbrook (Cranbrook)

BCG Cranbrook; 36 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 24 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit

Summit Community Services Society

  • Little Summit Daycare (Cranbrook); 28 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 16 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit
  • Second Steps Group Day Care (Kimberly); 16 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces, non-profit

Windermere Valley Childcare Society (Invermere)

Windermere Valley Childcare; 82 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age, 20 preschool, 25 school-age), non-profit

OneSky Community Resources Society (Oliver)

Oliver Highschool Child Care; 13 spaces (12 infant-toddler spaces, one multi-age space), non-profit

WE Graham Community Service Society (Slocan)

Valhalla Children’s Centre; eight 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces, non-profit

Katherine Guthrie (Winlaw)

Earth House Country Playschool; six multi-age spaces

LANGLEY –

Langley Christian School Society

New Generations Early Learning Centre; 28 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 16 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit

NORTHERN B.C. –

Prince Rupert Options for Social Growth Society (Prince Rupert)

Discovery Childcare Centre; 32 spaces (16 infant-toddler, 16 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit

Robson Valley Community Services Society (McBride)

Robson Valley Community Services; 10 preschool spaces, non-profit

Saulteau First Nations (Moberly Lake)

Cree-ative Wonders Headstart; 24 spaces (eight infant-toddler, 16 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), Indigenous-led

NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND –

1005799 BC LTD DBA Kidz Connection (Campbell River)

Kidz Connection Childcare; 189 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 147 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age, 30 school-age spaces)

Beaufort Child Care Society (Courtenay)

Beaufort Children’s Centre; 54 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 42 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit

PEMBERTON –

Pemberton Child Care Society

Pemberton Children’s Centre; 49 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 25 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit

SURREY –

GCA Education Services Inc.

GCA Montessori; 62 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 42 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age, eight multi-age spaces)

VANCOUVER –

Children's Hearing and Speech Centre of BC Inc.

Children's Hearing and Speech Centre of BC; 40 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces, non-profit

Kiwassa Neighbourhood Services Association

  • Harbourview Daycare; 32 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces, non-profit
  • Kiwassa Variety Club Daycare; 25 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces, non-profit

YMCA of Greater Vancouver

  • Beach YMCA Child Care Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit
  • False Creek YMCA Child Care; 23 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces, non-profit
  • Kids at Heather Child Care Centre; 69 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 45 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit
  • Kids at Marine YMCA Child Care Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit
  • Marpole YMCA Child Care Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit
  • Mole Hill YMCA Child Care Centre; 25 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces, non-profit
  • Renfrew Station YMCA Child Care Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit
  • Vista Point YMCA Child Care Centre; 25 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces, non-profit
  • Water View YMCA Child Care Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit
  • YMCA Coast Capital Savings Early Childhood Centre; 65 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 41 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit

VICTORIA –

James Bay Child Care Society

Infant Plus; 32 spaces (16 infant-toddler, 16 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit

YMCA-YWCA of Vancouver Island

Westhills YMCA-YWCA Child Care; 32 spaces (eight infant-toddler, 24 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit

