More families in B.C. benefit from $10-a-day child care
CANADA, January 3 - This backgrounder includes information about the 22 child care providers providing new $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces at 35 child care centres throughout B.C.
BURNABY –
Burnaby Family Life
Montecito Child Care Centre; 25 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces, non-profit
YMCA of Greater Vancouver
Metrotown YMCA Child Care Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit
COQUITLAM –
Step By Step Child Development Society
Step Learning Together Centre; 71 spaces (31 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces, 40 school-age), non-profit
INTERIOR B.C. –
Yellowhead Community Services Society
- Building Blocks Daycare (Clearwater); 26 spaces (10 infant-toddler, 16 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit
- Little Stars Child Care (Barriere); 28 spaces (20 preschool, eight multi-age), non-profit
BGC Cranbrook (Cranbrook)
BCG Cranbrook; 36 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 24 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit
Summit Community Services Society
- Little Summit Daycare (Cranbrook); 28 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 16 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit
- Second Steps Group Day Care (Kimberly); 16 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces, non-profit
Windermere Valley Childcare Society (Invermere)
Windermere Valley Childcare; 82 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age, 20 preschool, 25 school-age), non-profit
OneSky Community Resources Society (Oliver)
Oliver Highschool Child Care; 13 spaces (12 infant-toddler spaces, one multi-age space), non-profit
WE Graham Community Service Society (Slocan)
Valhalla Children’s Centre; eight 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces, non-profit
Katherine Guthrie (Winlaw)
Earth House Country Playschool; six multi-age spaces
LANGLEY –
Langley Christian School Society
New Generations Early Learning Centre; 28 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 16 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit
NORTHERN B.C. –
Prince Rupert Options for Social Growth Society (Prince Rupert)
Discovery Childcare Centre; 32 spaces (16 infant-toddler, 16 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit
Robson Valley Community Services Society (McBride)
Robson Valley Community Services; 10 preschool spaces, non-profit
Saulteau First Nations (Moberly Lake)
Cree-ative Wonders Headstart; 24 spaces (eight infant-toddler, 16 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), Indigenous-led
NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND –
1005799 BC LTD DBA Kidz Connection (Campbell River)
Kidz Connection Childcare; 189 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 147 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age, 30 school-age spaces)
Beaufort Child Care Society (Courtenay)
Beaufort Children’s Centre; 54 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 42 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit
PEMBERTON –
Pemberton Child Care Society
Pemberton Children’s Centre; 49 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 25 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit
SURREY –
GCA Education Services Inc.
GCA Montessori; 62 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 42 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age, eight multi-age spaces)
VANCOUVER –
Children's Hearing and Speech Centre of BC Inc.
Children's Hearing and Speech Centre of BC; 40 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces, non-profit
Kiwassa Neighbourhood Services Association
- Harbourview Daycare; 32 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces, non-profit
- Kiwassa Variety Club Daycare; 25 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces, non-profit
YMCA of Greater Vancouver
- Beach YMCA Child Care Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit
- False Creek YMCA Child Care; 23 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces, non-profit
- Kids at Heather Child Care Centre; 69 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 45 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit
- Kids at Marine YMCA Child Care Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit
- Marpole YMCA Child Care Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit
- Mole Hill YMCA Child Care Centre; 25 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces, non-profit
- Renfrew Station YMCA Child Care Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit
- Vista Point YMCA Child Care Centre; 25 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces, non-profit
- Water View YMCA Child Care Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit
- YMCA Coast Capital Savings Early Childhood Centre; 65 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 41 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit
VICTORIA –
James Bay Child Care Society
Infant Plus; 32 spaces (16 infant-toddler, 16 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit
YMCA-YWCA of Vancouver Island
Westhills YMCA-YWCA Child Care; 32 spaces (eight infant-toddler, 24 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-age spaces), non-profit