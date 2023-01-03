SR1 in Sen: Adopted, Ayes 29, Noes 3 - 2023-01-03
January 04, 2023
WISCONSIN, January 3 - Relating to: notifying the assembly and the governor that the 2023-2024 senate is organized.
