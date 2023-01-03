Submit Release
SJR1 in Sen: Introduced privileged by Joint Committee on Legislative Organization - 2023-01-03

WISCONSIN, January 3 - Relating to: the session schedule for the 2023-2024 biennial session period.

Status: A - Messaged

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
1/3/2023 Asm. Ordered immediately messaged  
1/3/2023 Asm. Concurred in, Ayes 99, Noes 0  
1/3/2023 Sen. Adopted, Ayes 26, Noes 6  

History

Date / House Action Journal
1/3/2023 Sen. Introduced privileged by Joint Committee on Legislative Organization  
1/3/2023 Sen. Adopted, Ayes 26, Noes 6  
1/3/2023 Sen. Ordered immediately messaged  
1/3/2023 Asm. Received from Senate  
1/3/2023 Asm. Read  
1/3/2023 Asm. Rules suspended to withdraw from Senate message and take up  
1/3/2023 Asm. Concurred in, Ayes 99, Noes 0  
1/3/2023 Asm. Ordered immediately messaged  

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/joint_resolution/sjr1

SJR1 in Sen: Introduced privileged by Joint Committee on Legislative Organization - 2023-01-03

