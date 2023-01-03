SJR1 in Sen: Introduced privileged by Joint Committee on Legislative Organization - 2023-01-03
WISCONSIN, January 3 - Relating to: the session schedule for the 2023-2024 biennial session period.
Status: A - Messaged
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|1/3/2023 Asm.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|1/3/2023 Asm.
|Concurred in, Ayes 99, Noes 0
|1/3/2023 Sen.
|Adopted, Ayes 26, Noes 6
History
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|1/3/2023 Sen.
|Introduced privileged by Joint Committee on Legislative Organization
|1/3/2023 Sen.
|Adopted, Ayes 26, Noes 6
|1/3/2023 Sen.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|1/3/2023 Asm.
|Received from Senate
|1/3/2023 Asm.
|Read
|1/3/2023 Asm.
|Rules suspended to withdraw from Senate message and take up
|1/3/2023 Asm.
|Concurred in, Ayes 99, Noes 0
|1/3/2023 Asm.
|Ordered immediately messaged
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/joint_resolution/sjr1