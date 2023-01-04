Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,772 in the last 365 days.

Hawai‘i State Judiciary News Release — Second Circuit Seeking Applicants for Independent Grand Jury Counsel

WAILUKU, Hawai’i – The Circuit Court of the Second Circuit is seeking applications for independent grand jury counsel. The compensation shall be as provided by law.

Article I, Section 11 of the Constitution of the State of Hawai‘i establishes that whenever a grand jury is impaneled an independent counsel shall be appointed, as provided by law, to advise the members of the grand jury regarding matters brought before it.

In accordance with Hawai‘i Revised Statutes (§612-51 to §612-57), the Chief Justice of the Hawai‘i Supreme Court appoints grand jury counsel for the four judicial circuits of the state, selecting from among those individuals licensed to practice law in Hawai‘i who are not public employees.

If you are interested in being considered for a one-year appointment, please submit a letter indicating your interest and a resume by Monday, February 27, 2023 to:

Chief Judge Peter T. Cahill
Hoapili Hale
2145 Main Street
Wailuku, Hawai’i 96793
or
email to [email protected]

# # #

Media contact:

Jan Kagehiro (she/her/hers)

Communications & Community Relations Director

Hawai‘i State Judiciary

417 S. King St. Suite 212

Honolulu, HI  96813

Office:  808-539-4914

Mobile:  808-260-5423

You just read:

Hawai‘i State Judiciary News Release — Second Circuit Seeking Applicants for Independent Grand Jury Counsel

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.