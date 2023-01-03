Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,833 in the last 365 days.

Readout from Governor’s Office Meeting with Duke Energy Officials Following Christmas Power Outages

NORTH CAROLINA, January 3 - Today, Governor Cooper and staff from the Governor’s Office met with officials from Duke Energy, including Lynn Good, President and Chief Executive Order of Duke Energy, Julie Janson, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, Duke Energy Carolinas, Kendal Bowman, North Carolina State President of Duke Energy, and Kevin McLaughlin, Vice President Government Affairs and External Relations of Duke Energy, to ask questions about the causes of power outages over the Christmas holiday, December 24, 25, and 26, and understand utility leaders’ plans to avoid similar outages and improve communications with customers and the public in the future.

The Governor outlined his concerns about the surprise rotational outages that affected so many North Carolinians and asked specific questions about why the predictions on the power that would be needed were wrong and why the coal and gas plants Duke identified failed to generate the required amount of electricity. He also stated his concerns and asked questions about the lack of expected communication with customers.

  • Duke’s forecasts for energy demand over the holiday weekend were wrong and significantly underestimated North Carolinians’ energy needs.
  • As the cold front moved into North Carolina, instruments froze at two Duke Energy coal facilities and three natural gas facilities, disabling or reducing output from these facilities.
  • Company plans to purchase additional power from other regional markets were not realized as those markets also saw increased demand for energy due to extreme temperatures and needed to keep that power for their own member utilities.
  • To maintain the grid, Duke began rotating outages, but a software issue disrupted automatic power restorations, requiring manual assistance and extending the outages.

The Governor noted that the impacted facilities leading to the power outages appear to be fossil fuel facilities and asked if renewable energy resources performed as expected. Duke officials stated that renewable energy resources performed as expected, and that the outages did not occur because of renewable energy generation.

Duke officials apologized for the outages and pledged to provide more requested information to the Governor’s office and the Utilities Commission. They also pledged to fix problems with weather and power generation forecast modeling and with communication to customers. The Governor acknowledged that Duke was taking responsibility for what happened and that he expects to continue to be informed about the steps Duke is taking to prevent this from ever happening again.

 

###

You just read:

Readout from Governor’s Office Meeting with Duke Energy Officials Following Christmas Power Outages

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.