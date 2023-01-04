Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Rob Offense: 3100 Block of 16th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with Intent to Rob offense that occurred on Monday, January 2, 2023, in the 3100 block of 16th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:28 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect grabbed the victim and attempted to take money from the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. Shortly thereafter, the suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, January 2, 2023, a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Beltsville, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Rob.