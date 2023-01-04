Hawai‘i State Judiciary News Release — Second Circuit Seeking Applicants for Independent Grand Jury Counsel

WAILUKU, Hawai’i – The Circuit Court of the Second Circuit is seeking applications for independent grand jury counsel. The compensation shall be as provided by law.

Article I, Section 11 of the Constitution of the State of Hawai‘i establishes that whenever a grand jury is impaneled an independent counsel shall be appointed, as provided by law, to advise the members of the grand jury regarding matters brought before it.

In accordance with Hawai‘i Revised Statutes (§612-51 to §612-57), the Chief Justice of the Hawai‘i Supreme Court appoints grand jury counsel for the four judicial circuits of the state, selecting from among those individuals licensed to practice law in Hawai‘i who are not public employees.

If you are interested in being considered for a one-year appointment, please submit a letter indicating your interest and a resume by Monday, February 27, 2023 to:

Chief Judge Peter T. Cahill

Hoapili Hale

2145 Main Street

Wailuku, Hawai’i 96793

or

email to [email protected]