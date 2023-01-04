Submit Release
Storm System Causes Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 Closures for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

For Immediate Release:
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

Contact:
Craig Smith, Director of Operations, 605-773-5155

PIERRE, S.D. – Due to accumulating heavy snow and sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions and extensive drifting, Interstate 90 has been closed (eastbound and westbound) from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395) and Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

SDDOT snow plows are having difficulty clearing roads due to near zero visibility and accumulating snow, with some plows becoming stuck with the high accumulation of snow on the lanes of traffic.

SDDOT anticipates the I-90 and I-29 closures to remain in place throughout the day on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Conditions are expected to improve this afternoon. Officials will continually assess conditions to determine when I-90 and I-29 can be reopened safely.

No Travel Advisories are also in place for numerous state highways in the central and southeastern portion of South Dakota with some becoming impassable.

Motorists are asked to avoid travel as blizzard-like conditions are making travel hazardous.

SD511 Notifications:
For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511. Sign up for customized notifications on https://sd511.org for this free service that allows you to receive text messages and/or email notifications about road closure updates and travel advisories along routes of your choice.

To access the latest information, please click on the Winter Storm Information graphic on the homepage of the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/.

-30-

