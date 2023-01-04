SideKick Finance Launches JumpStart, First Decentralized NFT Crowdfunding Platform

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DeFi super network, SideKick Finance, has launched JumpStart, its decentralized NFT crowdfunding platform that allows more creators to bring valuable ideas to life and empowers investors.



It's no secret that crowdfunding holds massive potential for creators and entrepreneurs to help them gather the much-needed financial resources to push their projects. It allows the democratization of the investment process, allowing anyone to contribute and invest in innovative projects.

However, there are significant limitations to the current model - limitations that are a part of larger issues with the existing web2 paradigm. In spite of the success of web2 crowdfunding platforms in connecting millions of people to fund valuable projects, they are based on highly centralized models with many limitations.

Embracing decentralization while maintaining the mass-scale advantages of web2 will be the key to transitioning to web3. The benefits of this can't be clearer anywhere than in crowdfunding. While blockchain-based solutions have demonstrated their potential to revolutionize crowdfunding, they do not solve the fundamental problem of not providing enough benefits to donors.

This is where JumpStart comes in.

What is JumpStart?

JumpStart is a new revolutionary NFT crowdfunding platform deployed across multiple EVM networks (ETH, BSC, CRO, POLYGON). A fully decentralized self-service portal for anyone to leverage the power and utility of NFTs to get a campaign up and running within minutes.

JumpStart provides an efficient, scalable, and highly interoperable crowdfunding platform that supports various use cases from gaming, art, music, charity, and more.

Leveraging NFTs to raise funds

JumpStart is reimagining crowdfunding with NFTs instead of patching up an outdated system. Using NFTs and smart contracts, JumpStart offers creators a way to crowdfund any idea, DAO, or business safely, securely, and decentralized while also offering contributors transparency.



Every step in the crowdfunding process - fundraising, escrow, and fund disbursal - is verifiable and traceable since it's built on-chain. And with a decentralized and familiar interface, anyone can get a campaign up and running in no time. JumpStart offers a load of smart contract integrations and features to ensure smooth sailing campaigns.



Furthermore, contributors' generosity to a project is rewarded by awarding rare NFTs along with other perks. NFTs will be created for different contribution tiers to capture the story and inspiration involved in the project.

In a typical campaign, the creator sets up the campaign and creates NFTs for the contribution tiers. The investor selects a tier, donates, and receives a rare collectible NFT (along with other perks) based on that contribution tier. Contributor becomes part of the creator's community by holding the NFTs. NFTs received can also be traded on secondary marketplaces, and creators can choose to collect royalties.

"Current crowdfunding platforms offer different contribution tiers at different prices that offer rewards. JumpStart will offer the same style of rewards and perks and reward each contributor with a unique NFT and their perks." says Ashton, CEO of Signed Trade.

"The decentralized nature of blockchain and crypto is a huge benefit to crowdfunding. One of the biggest crowdfunding sectors is gaming. By offering NFT, creators can stay even more connected to the people who have contributed and been a part of their community since day 1. We offer NFTs, Defi, and Cryptocurrency access, built-in smart contracts, and Defi utility." he continued

A sense of community at its core

Incorporating security, stability, transparency, and community-first initiatives perfectly encapsulate the SideKick Finance brand. A new web3 project can leverage JumpStart to raise funds in a transparent and trustless way, with zero risk. Using NFTs, project owners can quickly build large communities around their projects.

