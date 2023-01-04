Submit Release
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Intuit, Inc. (INTU)

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Intuit, Inc. ("Intuit" or the "Company") INTU. The investigation concerns whether Intuit and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Intuit develops and markets business and financial management software solutions for small and medium sized businesses, financial institutions, consumers, and accounting professionals.

On March 29, 2022, the FTC filed a lawsuit against Intuit claiming that the company has deceived millions of Americans into paying for tax service preparation software that should be free. On the news, the price of Intuit's shares declined 2.76%, from $485.36 per share on March 29, 2022 to $471.95 on March 30.

On May 4, 2022, Intuit agreed to pay $141 million to settle similar allegations regarding Turbo Tax. On this news, the price of Intuit's shares declined by $38.06, or approximately 8.50%, from $447.92 per share to $409.86 on May 5, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Intuit securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

