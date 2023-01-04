Kidoz Inc. Announces Continuance to Canada Business Corporations Act

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / Kidoz Inc. KIDZ (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market-leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, today announces that the Company has continued (the "Continuance") out of the jurisdiction of the Anguillian Business Companies Act, 2022, and into the jurisdiction of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "CBCA") effective as of January 1, 2023.

The Anguillan Government, in response to recommendations by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), recently enacted the new Anguilla Business Companies Act, 2022, which, by the Company's adherence to provisions thereof, previously governed the corporate affairs of the Company. Prior to the enactment of the Anguilla Business Companies Act, 2022, the Company was, from 2005, a Company subsisting under the Anguilla International Business Corporations Act.

At the annual meeting of shareholders held on November 30, 2022, the shareholders of the Company approved a continuance under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act (the "BCBCA"). The principal effects of such proposed continuance were set out in detail in the Proxy Statement of the Company dated October 11, 2022 and are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Upon further deliberation and with the approval of the board of directors of the Company, the Continuance was instead effected under the CBCA. The Company believes the material effects of the Continuance under the CBCA as opposed to the BCBCA will not present a material difference to shareholders and that the Company and its shareholders will retain the benefit of the principle effects of the proposed continuance under the BCBCA set out in the Proxy Statement.

Management believed that it would be less advantageous to the Company and its shareholders, with respect to the execution of its present and future business plans and generally, for the Company to continue to subsist as an Anguilla corporation and that its situation would be improved, in those regards and generally, if it were to be continued to the federal jurisdiction of Canada under the CBCA and discontinued as a corporation subsisting under the Anguilla Business Companies Act, 2022.

Management additionally believes that Continuance will likely reduce the cost of maintaining the Company's corporate headquarters and would enhance the prospects for merger and acquisition opportunities and simplify any ensuing discussions. Continuance will not affect the status of the Company as a listed company on the TSX Venture Exchange or as a reporting issuer under the securities legislation of British Columbia or any other province or territory of Canada or the United States of America, and the Company will remain subject to the requirements of all such legislation. As a federally incorporated corporation under the CBCA, the Company's charter documents will consist of its articles of continuance and bylaws, copies of which will be available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

