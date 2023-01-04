Richard Valladares Appointed to Georgia State Board of Education

Governor Kemp Appointed Valladares to Represent the 6th Congressional District

ATLANTA, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Richard J. Valladares, administrative shareholder of the Atlanta office and chair of the Atlanta Business Litigation Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was appointed to represent Georgia's 6th Congressional District of the State Board of Education (SBOE) by Governor Brian Kemp.

The SBOE's mission is to provide the statewide leadership necessary to ensure the opportunity for success of each public school student. Members of the board work to create an environment in which local schools and systems are empowered to develop policies and programs that meet the educational needs of their students, that support teachers, and that involve parents and communities in the education process. Valladares, one of two appointments to the SBOE, will be sworn in by Governor Kemp in January.

"I am very much looking forward to serving the people of Georgia on the State Board of Education," Valladares said. "It is an exciting opportunity to create and support initiatives that make and keep our schools successful in their vital capacity of educating our children."

In addition to serving the SBOE, Valladares serves on the Judicial Nominating Commission since 2021 after his appointment by Gov. Kemp.

Valladares has experience in numerous areas of litigation, including complex business litigation, government law, cyber-breach, class action, construction litigation, products liability, and insurance coverage litigation. Valladares represents a wide array of clients including but not limited to Fortune 500 companies, auto manufacturers, city and state governments, and insurance companies.

