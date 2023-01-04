Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before February 6, 2023

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who acquired Affirm Holdings, Inc. ("Affirm") AFRM securities between February 12, 2021 through December 15, 2021 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 6, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Affirm is a financial technology company that operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce.

On December 16, 2021, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") announced that it had launched an inquiry into Affirm's BNPL payment service, along with four other companies offering BNPL. The CFPB indicated that it was concerned about how BNPL leads to "accumulating debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting," and is seeking data on the risks and benefits of the products. In a statement addressing BNPL services, the CFPB Director stated, "[t]he consumer gets the product immediately but gets the debt immediately too." On this news, the price of Affirm shares declined by $11.74 per share, or approximately 10.58%, from $110.98 per share to close at $99.24 on December 16, 2021.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that: (i) Affirm's BNPL service facilitated excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting and (ii) the foregoing subjected Affirm to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action.

