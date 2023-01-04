Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,818 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,753 in the last 365 days.

CapStar Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. ("CapStar") CSTR announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter 2022 earnings release after the market closes on January 19, 2023.

CapStar will also host a conference call and webcast at 10:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, January 20, 2023 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, January 20, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access: Register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9c3f00740dd448a7b94339cefd5948cd to access the live call, including for participants who plan to ask a question during the call.

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b878kgzw. An archived version of the webcast will be available on CapStar's website at ir.capstarbank.com shortly after the live call has ended.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

CONTACT:
Mike Fowler, (615) 732-7404
ir@capstarbank.com


You just read:

CapStar Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.