$1.3 Billion Worldwide Newborn Screening Industry to 2027 - Featuring Agilent Technologies, Baebies, Danaher and Medtronic Among Others

The global newborn screening market size reached US$ 880.2 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,371.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.67% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Newborn screening is a public healthcare initiative focusing on infant screening, parental education, appropriate follow-up, diagnostic testing, disease management, and continued evaluation. It targets diseases that can cause significant morbidity, mortality, and intellectual disability (ID).

Some of these diseases included in the newborn screening tests are galactosemia, phenylketonuria (PKU), homocystinuria, hearing loss, sickle cell disease (SCD), biotinidase deficiency, maple syrup urine, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, and medium-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase (MCAD) deficiency.

Nowadays, public healthcare organizations across the globe are adopting new testing techniques, such as tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS), to detect disorders associated with protein and fatty acid metabolism using blood samples.

The rising prevalence of congenital conditions among infants, along with increasing concerns among parents about the health of children, represents one of the significant factors influencing the market. Newborn screening relies on a specific set of laboratory evaluations and point-of-care examinations for early detection, diagnosis, and intervention of disorders.

These disorders are genetic, metabolic, blood, or hormone-related, which are not immediately apparent after delivery and require practical intervention. This, coupled with the rising awareness about early diagnosis and improving diagnostic modalities, is propelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, with the development of robust immunoassays and molecular diagnostics, disorders like primary hypothyroidism, cystic fibrosis (CF), and congenital toxoplasmosis are being targeted in several newborn screening tests. Apart from this, governing agencies of numerous countries are planning to mandate newborn screening programs due to increasing child morbidity and mortality, which is also contributing to market growth.

Furthermore, the leading players are engaged in building strategic partnerships to ensure product sustainability, which is anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global newborn screening market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global newborn screening market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the test type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global newborn screening market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

