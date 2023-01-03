Secretary Blinken’s Call with Irish Tánaiste Micheál Martin

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Ireland’s Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin. The Secretary congratulated the Tánaiste on his new position and expressed appreciation for Ireland’s partnership across a range of shared interests. The Secretary reiterated his commitment to preserving the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement in the lead up to its 25th anniversary in April and underscored the importance of the European Union and the United Kingdom reaching an agreement on the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol as soon as possible. The Secretary thanked the Tánaiste for Ireland’s support to Ukraine and underscored the importance of continued European unity to hold Russia to account for its unjustified war and brutal strikes on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.