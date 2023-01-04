Submit Release
Anouncing the Grand Opening of Abilene Jiu Jitsu self-defense academy in Abilene, Kansas

ABILENE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attention, Abilene! We are excited to announce the grand opening of our new Brazilian Jiu Jitsu academy. Our lead instructor, Markus Barrett, has over 20 years of experience in the art and has trained under the esteemed Rorion Gracie. We offer classes for all skill levels and are dedicated to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all students. Our state-of-the-art facility is equipped with top-quality mats and equipment to ensure a safe and comfortable training experience.

Markus Barrett is a 3rd-degree black belt under Rorion Gracie. He has been studying Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu for more than 20 years. In addition, Markus has had the privilege of training with and learning from some of the best Masters and athletes in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu history.

Markus Barrett’s discipline and commitment to the integrity of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu are easily noted. His classes are remarkable due to his high level of attention, and discipline. As a Professor, he expects nothing but the best from each one of his students. Markus is still an active athlete and can transmit to his students his vast Jiu-Jitsu knowledge acquired throughout the years.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) is a martial art and combat sport that focuses on ground fighting and submission holds. It was developed in Brazil in the early 20th century by the Gracie family, who modified the traditional Japanese martial art of Judo to create a system that would allow a smaller, weaker person to successfully defend themselves against a larger and stronger opponent.

BJJ practitioners typically wear a uniform called a gi, which consists of a jacket, pants, and belt. The objective in BJJ is to control and subdue an opponent through the use of various techniques, such as joint locks, chokeholds, and throws. These techniques are used to force the opponent to submit, or tap out, indicating that they are no longer able to continue the fight.

BJJ has become popular worldwide and is practiced by people of all ages and skill levels. It is often taught in self-defense classes and is also a popular sport, with competitions held at the local, national, and international levels.

So come on down and check us out! Our doors are open and we can't wait to welcome you to the team. See you on the mats!

Markus Barrett
Abilene Jiu Jitsu
+1 785-714-0035
