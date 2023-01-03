EMU Faculty of Tourism Students Sail Off to Their Careers with International Job and Internship Opportunities

A seminar was given at the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Tourism Faculty by Francesca Tagliavini, Career and Industry Consultant of the HOSCO network, of which 260 tourism and hotel management schools of the world are members. In the said seminar, students were given practical information on how to access international job and internship opportunities. The HOSCO network includes more than 1.5 million professional members and more than 10,000 institutions from over 80 countries. The HOSCO network offers career opportunities in over 40,000 branches of tourism and hospitality businesses. At the end of the seminar, students had the opportunity to win various gifts by participating in a competition related to the tourism and accommodation industry.

In addition, during the event, representatives of an international hotel chain in Dubai connected to the meeting online and provided information about the job and internship opportunities they can offer to EMU Tourism Faculty students. Making a statement on the subject, EMU Tourism Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç stated that his students regularly receive international job offers, and they also have access to qualified contacts, career advice and many opportunities. Expressing that HOSCO is an innovative platform that brings together the students of the best tourism and hotel management schools around the world with the most distinguished tourism industry businesses, Prof. Dr. Kılıç presented a plaque to Francesca Tagliavini, who came from Italy and conveyed this useful information to the students.