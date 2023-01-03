MEDIA ADVISORY: State Police and other law enforcement to target speeders on I-64 near St. Albans tomorrow at 12:30 p.m.

WHAT: Law enforcement will be running radar and issuing tickets on Interstate 64 in the work zone between the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge and the US 35 exit.

WHEN: Friday, May 13, 2022, at 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: The park and ride at the intersection of US 35 and Teays Valley Road.

The West Virginia Division of Highways, in cooperation with the West Virginia State Police and other law enforcement agencies, are targeting speeders in work zones throughout West Virginia as part of a campaign to enforce work zone safety. Media are asked to contact Randy Damron at 304-444-3034 for further information.​

