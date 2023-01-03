Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,425 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: State Police and other law enforcement to target speeders on I-64 near St. Albans tomorrow at 12:30 p.m.

WHO: West Virginia State Police and representatives from the Public Service Commission and other law enforcement agencies.

WHAT: Law enforcement will be running radar and issuing tickets on Interstate 64 in the work zone between the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge and the US 35 exit.

WHEN: Friday, May 13, 2022, at 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: The park and ride at the intersection of US 35 and Teays Valley Road.

The West Virginia Division of Highways, in cooperation with the West Virginia State Police and other law enforcement agencies, are targeting speeders in work zones throughout West Virginia as part of a campaign to enforce work zone safety. Media are asked to contact Randy Damron at 304-444-3034 for further information.​

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: State Police and other law enforcement to target speeders on I-64 near St. Albans tomorrow at 12:30 p.m.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.