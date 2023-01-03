DOH announces dozens of projects for May 19 bid letting





CHARLESTON, WV-

Continuing its commitment to preserve, maintain, and grow the State’s transportation infrastructure, the West Virginia Division of Highways announces the following projects for bid letting on Tuesday, May 19, which include slip/slide repairs, bridge replacements, and nearly 32 miles of resurfacing and road repairs.

“The West Virginia Department of Transportation is resolute in its commitment to carrying out Governor Justice's vision of maintaining and modernizing the state's transportation infrastructure,” stated Transportation Secretary Byrd White. “We are very pleased to have a number of additional projects now ready for bid.”



The projects to be let on May 19 are:

Boone County

Replacing Meadow Fork Bridge along County 9 in Hewett

Resurfacing 2.84 miles along WV 85 between Bald Knob and Barrett

Braxton County

Slip repair along County 22/6, Stone Run Road

Brooke County

Repairing (joint repairs, guardrail, drainage) 2.72 miles along US 22, Harmon Creek to PA State line

Cabell County

Replacing 5th Street Ritter Park Bridges along WV 527

Slide correction, with piling wall, along County 26/3, Wildcat Road

Cleaning and Painting 8th Street Overpass along County 37

Clay County

Resurfacing 1.00 mile along WV 16, Main Street

Gilmer County

Resurfacing 3.82 miles along US 33, Stumptown to east of County 119/21

Greenbrier County

Design and construct sidewalks along US 219 South in Lewisburg

**Transportation Alternatives Project (TAP) Funding**

Hancock County

Resurfacing, Drainage improvements and guardrail of 3.03 miles along County 18, WV 8 to the PA State line

Harrison County

Construct sidewalk from School Street to Main Street in West Milford

**Transportation Alternatives Project (TAP) Funding**

Jackson County

Slide correction along County 21 at County 21/13 in Wiseburg

Jefferson County

Replace Bakerton Road Bridge along County 27

Kanawha County

Cleaning and Painting Joseph Homer Lloyd Bridge along County 60/14

Lewis County

Install 8.38 miles of new guardrail along County 13, Berlin Road, from US 33 to Upshur County line

Mercer County

Installation of traffic signal along WV 104 at Locust Street in Princeton

Milling and resurfacing 1.88 miles along US 52 in Brush Fork from WV 123 to US 19

Mingo County

Phase II Gilbert Sidewalks, Central Avenue

**Transportation Alternatives Project (TAP) Funding**

Monongalia County

Piling wall project along WV 7 near County 43 in Cassville

Morgan County

Renovation of traffic signal at intersection of US 522 and WV 9 in Berkeley Springs

Nicholas County

Resurfacing 3.07 miles along US 19 from Birch River to the Braxton County line

Pocahontas County

Resurfacing 1.19 miles along WV 28 north of Thornwood Road and US 250

Preston County

Milling, resurfacing, ditching and shoulder work along WV 26, South Preston Highway, between US 50 and County 41

Raleigh County

Milling and resurfacing 3.84 miles along WV 210, Kanawha Street and WV 41, Johnstown Road

Randolph County

Cleaning and painting of Norton Bridge along County 151

Striping contracts

District-wide for:

District 1 (Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Mason, and Putnam counties)

District 2 (​Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and Wayne counties)

District 9 (​Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, and Summers counties)

District 10 (McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties)

Reimbursable guardrail contracts

District-wide for:

District 4 (​Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties)

District 9 (​Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, and Summers counties)