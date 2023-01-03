Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,657 in the last 365 days.

DOH announces dozens of projects for May 19 bid letting


CHARLESTON, WV-


Continuing its commitment to preserve, maintain, and grow the State’s transportation infrastructure, the West Virginia Division of Highways announces the following projects for bid letting on Tuesday, May 19, which include slip/slide repairs, bridge replacements, and nearly 32 miles of resurfacing and road repairs.

“The West Virginia Department of Transportation is resolute in its commitment to carrying out Governor Justice's vision of maintaining and modernizing the state's transportation infrastructure,” stated Transportation Secretary Byrd White. “We are very pleased to have a number of additional projects now ready for bid.”


The projects to be let on May 19 are:


Boone County

Replacing Meadow Fork Bridge along County 9 in Hewett

Resurfacing 2.84 miles along WV 85 between Bald Knob and Barrett


Braxton County

Slip repair along County 22/6, Stone Run Road


Brooke County

Repairing (joint repairs, guardrail, drainage) 2.72 miles along US 22, Harmon Creek to PA State line


Cabell County

Replacing 5th Street Ritter Park Bridges along WV 527

Slide correction, with piling wall, along County 26/3, Wildcat Road

Cleaning and Painting 8th Street Overpass along County 37


Clay County

Resurfacing 1.00 mile along WV 16, Main Street


Gilmer County

Resurfacing 3.82 miles along US 33, Stumptown to east of County 119/21


Greenbrier County

Design and construct sidewalks along US 219 South in Lewisburg

**Transportation Alternatives Project (TAP) Funding**


Hancock County

Resurfacing, Drainage improvements and guardrail of 3.03 miles along County 18, WV 8 to the PA State line


Harrison County

Construct sidewalk from School Street to Main Street in West Milford

**Transportation Alternatives Project (TAP) Funding**

 
Jackson County

Slide correction along County 21 at County 21/13 in Wiseburg


Jefferson County

Replace Bakerton Road Bridge along County 27


Kanawha County

Cleaning and Painting Joseph Homer Lloyd Bridge along County 60/14


Lewis County

Install 8.38 miles of new guardrail along County 13, Berlin Road, from US 33 to Upshur County line 


Mercer County

Installation of traffic signal along WV 104 at Locust Street in Princeton

Milling and resurfacing 1.88 miles along US 52 in Brush Fork from WV 123 to US 19


Mingo County

Phase II Gilbert Sidewalks, Central Avenue

**Transportation Alternatives Project (TAP) Funding**


Monongalia County

Piling wall project along WV 7 near County 43 in Cassville


Morgan County

Renovation of traffic signal at intersection of US 522 and WV 9 in Berkeley Springs


Nicholas County

Resurfacing 3.07 miles along US 19 from Birch River to the Braxton County line


Pocahontas County

Resurfacing 1.19 miles along WV 28 north of Thornwood Road and US 250


Preston County

Milling, resurfacing, ditching and shoulder work along WV 26, South Preston Highway, between US 50 and County 41


Raleigh County

Milling and resurfacing 3.84 miles along WV 210, Kanawha Street and WV 41, Johnstown Road


Randolph County

Cleaning and painting of Norton Bridge along County 151


Striping contracts
District-wide for:

District 1 (Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Mason, and Putnam counties)

District 2 (​Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and Wayne counties)

District 9 (​Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, and Summers counties)

District 10 (McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties)


Reimbursable guardrail contracts
District-wide for:

District 4 (​Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties)

District 9 (​Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, and Summers counties)

You just read:

DOH announces dozens of projects for May 19 bid letting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.