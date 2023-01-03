Highways to Build 1.7 Miles of Coalfields Expressway

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced that it will authorize 1.7 miles of the Coalfields Expressway to be constructed from west of Helen to Allen Creek in Raleigh County.





“Our goal is to get the Coalfields Expressway to Mullens as quickly as funding allows,” stated Secretary Paul Mattox. “Thanks to earmarks from Senator Byrd and Congressman Rahall, we are happy to be able to finish up right of way acquisitions and begin the process of construction along this 1.7 mile stretch of the Coalfields Expressway. It is an important project to Governor Manchin and we appreciate the steadfast support of Senator Green and Senator Browning in putting Highways in a position to continue progress.”





“We anticipate the project to be authorized by FHWA by mid September and to have it advertised later that month,” noted State Highway Engineer Marvin Murphy. “We would likely include the project as part of a November bid opening with work being scheduled to begin upon receipt and approval of an NPDES permit.”





When it’s completed, this 1.7 mile section between Helen and Allen Creek will be a nice, usable piece of road. There are currently 6.9 miles open to traffic along the Expressway. Seventeen miles are under design with 41 miles yet to be designed. ​







