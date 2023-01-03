Submit Release
Over $1 Million in Flood Contracts Awarded for Mingo County in August

The Division of Highways has awarded over $1 million in flood contracts in the month of August.  Road repair contracts due to washouts were as follows:

—$441,435.60 to West Virginia Paving, Inc. of Dunbar, Beech Creek to Gilbert along US 52
—$376,132.56 to West Virginia Paving, Inc. of Dunbar, Kentucky state line to Williamson along WV 49
—$84,696.00 to West Virginia Paving, Inc. of Dunbar, Spring Fork Road along County 10/3
—$63,707.54 to Wayne Concrete Co., Inc. of Barboursville, Baisden to Buck Branch along County 10
—$128,960.24 to Mountain Top Aggregate of Lenore, Thacker Hollow Road along County 49/2 

