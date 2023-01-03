Aeronautics Commission Disburses $1.2 Million at Quarterly Meeting

The West Virginia Department of Transportation Aeronautics Commission held its quarterly meeting Wednesday, April 28 in Upshur County and disbursed more than $1.2 million in federal and state grants to state airports and civil air patrols.

Seven of the state’s commercial airports were awarded a one-time grant of $15,000 each to begin or continue a marketing campaign to increase passenger traffic with the ultimate goal of increasing federal funding.

In the Commission’s FY2011 budget, each Civil Air Patrol squadron was awarded a $10,000 grant. The Civil Air Patrol provides disaster relief and emergency assistance nationwide including search and rescue missions, flood recovery assistance, humanitarian and Homeland Security assistance. The Civil Air Patrol also provides aerospace education and cadet programs.

Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport in Martinsburg was granted $184,230 in federal funds with a state match of $9,696 to conduct a noise compatibility study. Tri-State Airport in Huntington was awarded $906,838 in federal funds with a state match of $47,728 for taxiway construction.

Both grants are a continued 5% match of the FAA’s 95% funding. Last year, the West Virginia Aeronautics Commission increased state matching funds from 2.5% to 5% to airports that received a new grant from the FAA AIP Program from April, 2009 through June 30, 2010. In the motion that passed on Wednesday, the increased level of funding will be extended from July 1 through June 30, 2011.

Said Governor Manchin, “Any time we are able to direct more resources to enhance the quality of airports in West Virginia, provides a benefit to our citizens and businesses. Airports are vital components to our state’s infrastructure and I applaud the commission for their work.”

Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox, who serves on the Commission, stated, “Adequate funding of our airport system is fundamental to the success of the State of West Virginia in so many respects. Not only does this continued funding allow them to compete on a national scale, but as our airports grow and prosper, so do our airport communities.”

North Central West Virginia Airport was awarded a $150,000 USDOT Small Community Air Service Development Grant to increase air service and the Commission voted to provide a state match of $20,000.

Also, the Commission unanimously voted to continue its commitment to provide the funds for required airport firefighter training.





Commercial Aviation Airports Greenbrier Valley Airport (Lewisburg) $15,000 Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport (Parkersburg) $15,000 Morgantown Municipal Airport (Morgantown) $15,000 North Central West Virginia Airport (Bridgeport) $15,000 Raleigh County Memorial Airport (Beckley) $15,000 Tri-State Airport (Huntington) $15,000 Yeager Airport (Charleston) $15,000

Civil Air Patrols Beckley Composite Squadron $10,000 Boone Composite Squadron $10,000 Charleston Cadet Squadron $10,000 Clarksburg Composite Squadron $10,000 Greenbrier Composite Squadron $10,000 Martinsburg Composite Squadron $10,000 Mercer County Composite Squadron $10,000 Mid-Valley Composite Squadron $10,000 Morgantown Composite Squadron $10,000 Parkersburg Composite Squadron $10,000 Potomac Highland Composite Squadron $10,000 Wheeling Composite Squadron $10,000

___________________________________________​

Airport Improvement Grants

Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport

Conduct Noise Compatibility Plan Study

Total Project Cost: $193,926 State Match: $9,696

Contact: Bill Walkup (304) 263-2106

Tri-State Airport

Construct Taxiway

Total Project Cost: $954,566 State Match: $47,728

Contact: Jerry Brienza (304) 636-2726

___________________________________________

Small Community Air Service Development Grant

North Central West Virginia Airport

USDOT Grant - $150,000

State Match - $20,000



