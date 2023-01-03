Submit Release
Governor Manchin and Transportation Officials to Celebrate Morgantown Welcome Center

CHARLESTON-


Governor Joe Manchin will join officials from the West Virginia Department of Transportation and other state and local officials for a public ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the new West Virginia Welcome Center located on Interstate 79 on Friday, April 2, at 1:00 p.m. at the center.


Constructed to meet American’s with Disabilities Act regulations, the new Welcome Center houses twice as many facilities and has an area staffed by the Division of Tourism, showcasing the State of West Virginia.


The facility is located on the southbound side of I-79 at mile marker 159, ten miles from the I-68/I-79 split in Monongalia County.


Motorist traveling to the ceremony along I-79 northbound should travel to the West Virginia/Pennsylvania state line, take the Mount Morris exit, turn left, take the on ramp for I-79 South, and exit at mile marker 159 to enter the parking area of the Welcome Center. ​​



