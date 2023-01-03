WV Port Authority to Hold Planning Meeting Wednesday

Page Content

Charleston, West Virginia-

The West Virginia Public Port Authority will hold a Planning Policy Committee Meeting on Wednesday, May 12 to discuss the evaluation criteria of the Pritchard Intermodal Terminal development proposals. The proposed project is the construction of a new intermodal rail terminal facility at Pritchard, West Virginia.





The Port Authority Board has developed an evaluation process and tools to be used while considering potential private partners or investors for the project. This is the third step of the selection process that began in February of last year with an Expression of Interest issued by the Authority. In August of 2009, a Request for Qualifications was issued and of those parties that responded, seven qualified.





Request for Proposals were issued in April and were originally scheduled to be submitted last week. So interested private groups have adequate time to thoroughly prepare their proposals, that deadline was extended until June 4, 2010.





The proposed terminal will provide Pritchard and the surrounding markets with direct intermodal access to optimal geographic markets. Per the proposal, intermodal rail service will be provided between Pritchard and Chicago (via Columbus, Ohio) and all points west, as well as the Virginia Port Authority along the Heartland Corridor.





The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held in Building 5 of the Capitol Complex in Room 122 at 9:30 a.m.



