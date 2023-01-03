Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,497 in the last 365 days.

DOH Announces Closure of Portion of WV 971 in Wyoming County Until July 28

Page Content


CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Division of Highways District Ten headquarters announces that beginning Thursday, July 22, WV 971 linking WV 97 in Baileysville to WV 10 in Oceana will be closed for a roadway re-alignment, widening and improvement project.  The 500 ft. road closure begins 1.2 miles north of WV 97 on WV 971.  Vehicles needing to travel between Oceana and Baileysville will have to take WV 10 through Pineville.  The project is scheduled to be complete by Wednesday, July 28.



-30-​​



Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

You just read:

DOH Announces Closure of Portion of WV 971 in Wyoming County Until July 28

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.