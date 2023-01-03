DOH Announces Closure of Portion of WV 971 in Wyoming County Until July 28

Page Content

CHARLESTON-

The West Virginia Division of Highways District Ten headquarters announces that beginning Thursday, July 22, WV 971 linking WV 97 in Baileysville to WV 10 in Oceana will be closed for a roadway re-alignment, widening and improvement project. The 500 ft. road closure begins 1.2 miles north of WV 97 on WV 971. Vehicles needing to travel between Oceana and Baileysville will have to take WV 10 through Pineville. The project is scheduled to be complete by Wednesday, July 28.









