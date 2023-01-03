Submit Release
DOH Closes Piedmont Road from Snow Hill to Dry Branch Due to Rock Slide

CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Division of Highways has closed a section of Piedmont Road from Snow Hill Drive to Dry Branch Drive in Charleston, indefinitely, due to a rock slide overnight. Highways is in the process of putting together an emergency contract to repair the slide.


Motorists planning on attending the St. Jude Open House in Eagle View can access Dry Branch Drive from Campbells Creek Drive off Route 60 and come back to Piedmont Road.


-30-​


Brent H. Walker
(304) 558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

