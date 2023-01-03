DOH Places New Restrictions on Bridges in Greenbrier and Braxton Counties

Submit Release
CHARLESTON-


The Division of Highways has placed new restrictions on Greenbrier and Braxton counties bridges following inspections.


A 15-ton limit has been placed on the Greenbrier County 40/3 crossing Milligan Creek north of the junction with CR 60/22 in Lewisburg.  There is no detour signage will be posted.


In Braxton County on CR 20 crossing Little Otter – Belfont Road from junction of CR 13/4 to Junction CR 7 a distance of 1.80 miles, CR 12/5 crossing Crooked Fork Road from junction of CR 12 to junction CR 7/3 a distance of 1.18 miles and CR 7/3 crossing Wyatt Run and Crooked Fork Road from junction Cr 12/5 to Gilmer County line a distance of 4.67 miles will be prohibited to any vehicle or combinations of vehicles exceeding the gross weight of 30,000 pounds during the time of signs erected.

-30- ​​

