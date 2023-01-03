DOH to Begin Slide Repairs Along US 60 at Hughes Creek Tuesday, May 3

Page Content





CHARLESTON-





The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that beginning Tuesday, May 3 at 9:00 a.m., motorists can expect delays and slower traffic along US Route 60 around Hughes Creek, across the river from Pratt, to begin the early stages of major slide repairs, which are expected to last 2-3 months. Flagmen will be on site to keep traffic moving through the area.

Funding for this major slide repair was made possible with an earlier earmark from Senator Byrd and will begin with core and other geotechnical drillings. From those drillings, engineers will have valuable information to help in their design to make permanent repairs to a slide that has been along US 60 for years and runs 500-600 feet in length.

This project is the result of efforts between the West Virginia Division of Highways and the US 60 Upgrade Committee based in Montgomery.