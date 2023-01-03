West Virginia Turnpike Projects for Week of June 13th thru 16th, 2011

The following is a list of anticipated construction projects requiring lane closures on the West Virginia Turnpike during the week of June 13th through the 16th. The major paving and construction work will take place at night between the hours of 6 PM to 6 AM:

Near Chelyan Toll Plaza to Marmet – Mile marker 82 to 91 NorthboundChelyan to Mahan – Mile marker 87 to 66 SouthboundNear Standard – Mile marker 75 to 74 North and SouthboundNear Marmet – Mile marker 90 to 91 SouthboundNear Kanawha City – Mile marker 93.5 to 94 Southbound

FAYETTE COUNTY

Near Pax – Mile marker 53 Northbound

Near Mossy – Mile marker 62 to 61 North and Southbound

Rest Area 69 to Mossy – Mile marker 69 to 60 Southbound

RALEIGH COUNTY

Near Ghent Toll Plaza – Mile marker 32 Southbound

Near North Beckley, Route 19 – Mile marker 49 to 50 Northbound

Beckley – Mile marker 43.5 Northbound

Mabscott – Mile marker 42-41 Southbound

MERCER COUNTY

Near Gardner – Mile marker 14.5 to 12 Southbound

Please visit our website at www.wvturnpike.com for a complete list of construction projects throughout the summer.