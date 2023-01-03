West Virginia Turnpike Projects for Week of June 13th thru 16th, 2011
The following is a list of anticipated construction projects requiring lane closures on the West Virginia Turnpike during the week of June 13th through the 16th. The major paving and construction work will take place at night between the hours of 6 PM to 6 AM:
KANAWHA COUNTY
Near Chelyan Toll Plaza to Marmet – Mile marker 82 to 91 Northbound
Chelyan to Mahan – Mile marker 87 to 66 Southbound
Near Standard – Mile marker 75 to 74 North and Southbound
Near Marmet – Mile marker 90 to 91 Southbound
Near Kanawha City – Mile marker 93.5 to 94 Southbound
FAYETTE COUNTY
Near Pax – Mile marker 53 Northbound
Near Mossy – Mile marker 62 to 61 North and Southbound
Rest Area 69 to Mossy – Mile marker 69 to 60 Southbound
RALEIGH COUNTY
Near Ghent Toll Plaza – Mile marker 32 Southbound
Near North Beckley, Route 19 – Mile marker 49 to 50 Northbound
Beckley – Mile marker 43.5 Northbound
Mabscott – Mile marker 42-41 Southbound
MERCER COUNTY
Near Gardner – Mile marker 14.5 to 12 Southbound
Please visit our website at www.wvturnpike.com for a complete list of construction projects throughout the summer.
Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov