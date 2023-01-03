Submit Release
DOH to Hold Meeting on Richard J. “Dick” Henderson Memorial Bridge

CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will be holding Informational Workshop Public Meetings on Monday, July 25, 2011 at Saint Albans High School, located at 2100 Kanawha Terrace, Saint Albans, West Virginia and Tuesday, July 26, 2011 at Nitro High School, located at 1300 Park Avenue, Nitro, West Virginia in the gymnasiums of both schools. The project consists of replacing the Richard J. “Dick” Henderson Bridge that crosses the Kanawha River in its current location along West Virginia Route 25 Spur between the cities of Saint Albans and Nitro in Kanawha County.


The scheduled workshops are from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., WITH A BRIEF PROJECT OVERVIEW AT 5:30 P.M. EACH DAY. Before and after the presentations, participants will have an opportunity to ask questions and state their views and opinions on the preferred alternative. The participants will have the chance to view the Environmental Assessment on the project.


Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Gregory Bailey, P.E., Director, Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building Five, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Room 317, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430 on or before Friday, August 26, 2011. Visit the WVDOH Website at www.transportation.wv.gov for project information and the opportunity to comment by email.


The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.


Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

